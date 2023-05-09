Colwyn Bay FC uses more Welsh to improve image
A football club says improving its use of Welsh and having more local players has helped to transform its image.
Colwyn Bay FC returned to Welsh football in 2019 after 35 years in the English system.
After being promoted to the Cymru Premier, the Seagulls will build a new 1,000-seat stand meaning the club can host European games.
Director Dilwyn Roberts said returning to Wales was the right decision.
"We set a five-year plan for promotion and we've achieved it in three," Mr Roberts said.
He claimed the team's fan base had grown 300%.
"We've got teenagers coming, they're vocal and they've got songs for all the players and that is amazing," Mr Roberts said.
"That's what we need to keep growing. And everyone needs to know they're welcome whatever their age and gender."
The club was investing in its local academy, Mr Roberts said.
"We would like to have the majority of our players locally-based and at the moment we have," he said.
"We've got 170 academy students - the juniors too and they're proud".
There were, he said, a lot of Welsh speakers in Colwyn Bay.
"We'll do anything we can to promote the Welsh language and Wales," Mr Roberts said.
Fan and sponsor Chris Hughes dubbed the promotion "amazing", adding: "Whenever we go away it's just pure support. No trouble, just pure support."
Football commentator Nic Parry said Colwyn Bay's success was "inspiring".
"It's an example for many other clubs who really need someone like this to look up at," he said.