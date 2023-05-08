Denbighshire man in court after woman and children injured
- Published
A man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder after a woman and three children were injured.
Ryan Wyn Jones, 27, from Clawdd Poncen, Denbighshire, was remanded into custody.
A 33-year-old woman remains in a critical condition in hospital following the incident, which police were called to at 02:35 BST on Friday.
One child is being treated for serious injuries while two others have been discharged.
Mr Jones faces three charges of attempted murder and a further charge of possessing a knife.
He spoke only to confirm his name and personal details at the hearing in Mold. There was no application for bail.
He will next appear before Mold Crown Court on 9 June.