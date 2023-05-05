Cardiff: Man charged with murder of delivery driver
A man has been charged with the murder of a delivery driver who was hit and dragged under his van.
Mark Lang, from Cardiff, died on 15 April after spending more than two weeks in hospital.
The 54-year-old was left critically injured following the incident on 28 March on North Road, Cardiff.
Christopher Elgafari, from Llanrumney, Cardiff has been charged with the murder and is due to appear at Cardiff Magistrates' Court later.
The 31-year-old, who was previously charged with attempted murder, was further arrested, and subsequently charged with murder.
Mr Lang's partner previously described him as "a good man with a lot of love to give".