Caerphilly dog attack: Five-year-old left needing stitches
Two young boys have been attacked by a dog, causing minor injuries to one of the children.
Officers were called to the scene of the attack at a house in the Graig-y-Rhacca area in Caerphilly county on Monday afternoon, Gwent Police said.
It is understood the dog has since been put down.
The attack on the boys, aged seven and five, comes just a week after a five-month-old baby was injured by another dog in Caerphilly.
The boys were only freed when one of their mothers managed to drag them from the dog's jaws.
Chelsea Colwill said her son Rory, aged seven, and his best friend Conor, aged five, were standing outside when the dog "pounced on them".
"He was attacking them like they were a piece of meat," she said.
"I can't imagine what would have happened if I wasn't there to get it off them," she said.
"He latched onto Connor by the hip. It was awful. The motherly instinct in me just kicked in - something took over me.
"The dog wouldn't let go. I was booting, stamping on him and he just wouldn't let go."
Connor needed stitches to his leg and both boys are said to be traumatised by the incident.
Connor's mum Kylie Jones said her son had been left "in pain and scared" and afraid to go near other dogs.
The attack, along with last week's incident involving a five-month-old baby, follows two fatal dog attacks in Caerphilly in the past 18 months.
Jack Lis, 10, from Caerphilly, died after being mauled by an American or XL Bully dog - a legal breed - in November 2021.
And Shirley Patrick, 83, died in hospital after suffering a "violent and unnatural" death after being attacked by a dog in the town in December.
Gwent Police revealed last month that 18 dogs had been seized by officers in the town, which is feared to be a hotspot for illegal breeding.