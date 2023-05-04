Buckley: Jamie Mitchell jailed for Steven Wilkinson murder

Steven WilkinsonNorth Wales Police
Steven Wilkinson was a former friend of Jamie Mitchell

A man who stabbed his former friend to death has been sentenced to a minimum of 22 years in prison for his murder.

Jamie Mitchell, 25, was sentenced to life for killing Steven Wilkinson in Buckley, Flintshire, on 4 October 2022.

During the trial at Mold Crown Court, Mitchell, of Lexham Green Close, Buckley, said he began carrying a knife after his house was attacked.

Judge Rhys Rowlands told Mitchell his crime was "a cowardly attack carried out by a pretty inadequate young man".

"Steven Wilkinson's last moments must have been quite terrifying," said the judge.

"You clearly are a very dangerous individual, capable of the most extreme violence against a young man who had done nothing to you."

The victim's mother, Lisa Wilkinson, began to read a victim impact statement to the court, before becoming overcome by emotion.

She said: "My life has been ruined and it will never be the same again. Not only did I lose my son, I lost my best friend. He filled my life with joy every day."

The family and friends of Steven Wilkinson wore shirts with his face on after Mitchell was found guilty in April

Mr Wilkinson's grandmother, Jeanette Wilkinson, also read a statement to the court, saying: "My brain is tormented by Steven's death… my heart has been shattered into a million pieces."

The attack happened on Precinct Way in the Flintshire town last year.

The court heard Mr Wilkinson was "pursued, cornered and intentionally stabbed" by Mitchell.

