Buckley: Jamie Mitchell jailed for Steven Wilkinson murder
A man who stabbed his former friend to death has been sentenced to a minimum of 22 years in prison for his murder.
Jamie Mitchell, 25, was sentenced to life for killing Steven Wilkinson in Buckley, Flintshire, on 4 October 2022.
During the trial at Mold Crown Court, Mitchell, of Lexham Green Close, Buckley, said he began carrying a knife after his house was attacked.
Judge Rhys Rowlands told Mitchell his crime was "a cowardly attack carried out by a pretty inadequate young man".
"Steven Wilkinson's last moments must have been quite terrifying," said the judge.
"You clearly are a very dangerous individual, capable of the most extreme violence against a young man who had done nothing to you."
The victim's mother, Lisa Wilkinson, began to read a victim impact statement to the court, before becoming overcome by emotion.
She said: "My life has been ruined and it will never be the same again. Not only did I lose my son, I lost my best friend. He filled my life with joy every day."
Mr Wilkinson's grandmother, Jeanette Wilkinson, also read a statement to the court, saying: "My brain is tormented by Steven's death… my heart has been shattered into a million pieces."
The attack happened on Precinct Way in the Flintshire town last year.
The court heard Mr Wilkinson was "pursued, cornered and intentionally stabbed" by Mitchell.