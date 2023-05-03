Abertridwr: Man admits killing Benjamin Lloyd after dispute
- Published
A man has admitted killing a 27-year-old described by his family as "one of life's true gentlemen" after a dispute.
Benjamin Lloyd was found dead at a property in Abertridwr, Caerphilly county, on 2 April.
Gwent Police then appealed for witnesses to an altercation the previous evening between two men in Caerphilly town centre.
Jay Webster, 28, from Senghenydd, also in Caerphilly, pleaded guilty at Cardiff Crown Court to manslaughter.
Webster was remanded in custody with his barrister making no application for bail and will be sentenced on 6 June.
During the short hearing, Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke told Webster: "You should be under no illusion that an immediate custodial sentence must follow your guilty plea in this case."
'So happy and positive'
Following his death, Mr Lloyd's family also said he was "so happy and positive all the time" and "always walked with a spring in his step".
"A kind, hard-working and generous man who had a lot of friends.
"You would struggle to find anyone who had a bad word to say about Ben," the family added.
"He leaves behind a very large number of family and friends who will feel his absence forever."