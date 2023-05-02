S4C: Investigation into channel after bullying allegations
An investigation has been launched after claims of "bullying and a toxic culture" at publicly-funded Welsh-language channel S4C.
The independent external investigation comes after the claims were made by a union representing staff.
A letter written by the Bectu union described a "a culture of fear" within the organisation.
S4C said it has decided to appoint a law firm to undertake an independent investigation into concerns raised.
The broadcaster has been based in Carmarthen since moving from Cardiff in 2014.
The unions negotiation secretary in Wales, Carwyn Donovan, wrote a letter to independent members of the channel's executive board.
It described "staff regularly being brought to tears" and "too scared to share their experiences".
Mr Donovan said in his letter that the meeting was "the most shocking" in his career as a trade union representative, noting "four staff members broke down in tears" whilst "giving their accounts of the situation".
S4C Chairman Rhodri Williams announced the board had decided to appoint legal firm Capital Law to undertake the investigation.
He said the letter "obviously didn't make for comfortable reading", stating that "a number of points raised, if proved to be true, would give us serious concerns."
"They are not the type of things anyone responsible for any organisation would like to read, be that a private or a public organisation," he said.
When asked whether the board had been slow to react to concerns raised by some members of staff, Mr Williams refuted the claim, stating he was "comfortable" the board's independent members had responded "in the proper manner and with the requisite speed".
He urged staff to come forward to share any concerns they may have and said he would "keep an open mind" as to allowing contributions from any former employees who has recently left S4C.
If allegations of bullying are proved, he said he would be willing to take "necessary steps".
The union letter was shared via an anonymous email with BBC-produced news programme Newyddion S4C.
It notes that staff have shared experiences with union representatives of "being ignored, belittled, undermined, or patronised by members of the management team".
It also gave examples of management team members acting inappropriately and disrespectfully towards other staff, and when they raised legitimate questions, they were appeased with aggressive and confrontational behaviour from management team members.
The letter also details that the situation has been fragile for some time, with the union aware of complaints since last November.
In a meeting with the chief executive Sian Doyle, the union official said she recognised "things had been difficult, and that managers were at fault for the way people felt" but according to the letter, she also stated "the term 'bullying' is thrown about too easily".
Bectu said it is reassured by the prompt and unequivocal response it has received from the S4C Unitary Board regarding its members' complaints.
"We are pleased they have agreed to appoint an independent investigator, whom we look forward to working with," it said.
"As a union we are committed to stamping out bullying and harassment wherever it occurs and we are here to support."