Make school uniforms affordable, urges Wales' education minister
- Published
Schools are being urged to review their uniform to make it cheaper for families.
But the Welsh government has stopped short of calling for school logos on clothes to be ditched, saying they should "not be compulsory".
Education Minister Jeremy Miles said families should be told about any changes before the end of this term.
Headteachers said schools were being asked to consider policies at an "extremely busy time of year".
It comes after a consultation which asked for views on easing the burden of buying uniforms for families struggling with the cost of living.
Questions included whether logos should not be required at all, not on PE kit or only on one item, such as a jumper.
National guidance already states that school governing bodies should "give high priority" to affordability.
But the minister said there were still "too many cases where families have had to purchase expensive uniforms".
"School uniforms are an important part of identity for a school, but it is absolutely vital that uniforms are affordable," said Mr Miles.
"We know that branded school wear can be a lot more expensive for families - that is why schools shouldn't make them mandatory.
'Taking it a bit far'
"There certainly should not be a requirement for multiple items to be branded."
Existing guidance for governing bodies states that if a logo is required they should be limited to one item, but many schools ask for badges on several garments.
Parent Stuart Martin said logos on PE kits was "taking it a bit far".
"It goes from their polo shirts to their sweaters and it's then even down to PE kits and the right logo on their black shorts and rugby shirts," he said.
"We're all struggling through the cost of living as well, so it would be nice if somehow it could be made easier for us to deal with that cost," he added.
Another parent, Rebecca Curtis, said kitting out her three boys aged under 10 was costly but they felt "proud of the badge".
"I do appreciate that it does add an extra cost but the kids seem to enjoy wearing the badges as well," she said.
It has been argued that fewer logos could mean more choice for families about where they buy a uniform, but specialist retailers say they offer higher quality items that last.
Emma Rees, owner of Uniform2go in Bridgend, said supermarkets would not cater for sizes outside an average range of clothes but they stocked items for a two-year-old up to someone with a 50 inch chest.
"No one school is the same," she said.
"We've got a comprehensive school that are in sweatshirts that cost £12.50 for a sweatshirt up to age 13, whereas obviously knitwear has got a different price to it.
"I'd say on average parents who come in and have whole kit spend no more than £100, but that £100 would last their child a full school year and beyond.
"Children wear uniform for, on average, about 195 days of the year and it needs to be high quality and durable so that they're able to pass them down through school swap shops and hand them down to siblings.
"I've got three children and I've been able to hand them down year on year to the youngest," she added.
Many schools and organisations already run uniform exchange schemes but the education minister said there should be arrangements in place everywhere.
One uniform swap shop was set up at Ysgol Bro Edern in Cardiff two years ago and is run by parents.
'We don't want pupils left out'
Bethan Frost, a health and wellbeing teacher at the school, said it helped some with the cost of living and had environmental benefits.
"We don't want pupils to feel left out in any way, so they know that if they need something... if they don't want to do PE, if they haven't got a jumper if it's cold... we can provide that," she said.
The Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) said it supported extending uniform recycling schemes but it should come with additional funding.
ASCL Cymru director Eithne Hughes said the priority on keeping the cost of uniforms as low as possible was welcome, but questioned the timescale for any changes.
"This guidance has not left schools very long to consult with governors, suppliers and the community before feeding back any changes before the end of term," she said.
"This is an extremely busy time of year and it would have been helpful for schools to have been given this guidance earlier."
Families on lower incomes can apply for a Welsh government grant of up to £300 to help with the cost of school uniforms.