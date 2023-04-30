Caerphilly: Baby in hospital after dog attack
A five-month-old baby has been taken to hospital after a dog attack, police have said.
Emergency services were called to Penyrheol, Caerphilly county on Saturday morning, Gwent Police said.
The baby was taken to Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales. The child's injuries are unknown but are not believed to be life-threatening.
Officers seized the dog and the force has confirmed no other animals were involved.
"We were called to an address in Penyrheol, Caerphilly at around 9.10am on Saturday 29 April, following reports of a dog attack," said the force.
"Officers attended, alongside paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service.
"A five-month-old baby has been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
"The dog was seized by officers. No other animals were involved in the attack."
The Welsh Ambulance Service confirmed it was called to a dog attack at 09:00 BST.
Chief Insp Laura Bartley said officers would be making further inquiries and would "remain at the scene as the investigation progresses".
"It is possible that you may see ongoing police activity in Caerphilly as part of this work, but please do not be alarmed.
"If you have concerns or information then please do stop and talk with us."
The incident comes after two fatal dog attacks in the area.
Jack Lis, 10, from Caerphilly, died after being mauled by an American or XL Bully dog - a legal breed - in November 2021.
And Shirley Patrick, 83, died in hospital after suffering a "violent and unnatural" death after being attacked by a dog in Caerphilly in December.
Local groups met on Thursday to discuss how to stop the rising numbers of attacks, with campaigners saying more needs to be done.
Jack's mum Emma Whitfield previously spoke out being haunted by the last image of him before he died.
"Every time I shut my eyes I try and tell myself that's not the last image I've got of him," she said.
"I try and tell myself it was when he shut the door with his skateboard in his hands but that's not true."
Since the attack which left her son with "unsurvivable" injuries, she has called for "fundamental change" across "the whole spectrum" from breeding to sentencing.
In February Lesley Griffiths MS said the Welsh government had updated the animal welfare licensing regulations and closed "loopholes relating to pet sales".
She told the Senedd: "We need to make sure the public are making informed decisions when they buy a pet, but there is absolutely more we can do."
"I've asked officials to actually start to look at dog licensing again."