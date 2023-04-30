Caerphilly: Baby in hospital after dog attack
- Published
A five-month-old baby has been taken to hospital after a dog attack, police have said.
Emergency services were called to Penyrheol, Caerphilly county on Saturday morning, Gwent Police said.
The baby was taken to Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales. The child's injuries are unknown but are not believed to be life-threatening.
Officers seized the dog and the force has confirmed no other animals were involved.
"We were called to an address in Penyrheol, Caerphilly at around 9.10am on Saturday 29 April, following reports of a dog attack," said the force.
"Officers attended, alongside paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service.
"A five-month-old baby has been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
"The dog was seized by officers. No other animals were involved in the attack."
The Welsh Ambulance Service confirmed it was called to a dog attack at 09:00 BST.
Chief Insp Laura Bartley said officers would be making further inquiries and would "remain at the scene as the investigation progresses".
"It is possible that you may see ongoing police activity in Caerphilly as part of this work, but please do not be alarmed.
"If you have concerns or information then please do stop and talk with us."
The incident comes after two fatal dog attacks in the area.
Jack Lis, 10, from Caerphilly, died after being mauled by an American or XL Bully dog in November 2021.
And Shirley Patrick, 83, died in hospital after suffering a "violent and unnatural" death after being attacked by a dog in Caerphilly in December.