Eryri: Public heed parking warning but criticise facilities
- Published
Bank Holiday weekend visitors to one of Wales' most popular beauty spots have heeded parking warnings but criticised the lack of facilities.
Over Easter, police closed the A5 because of drivers parking illegally on Eryri, also known as Snowdonia.
They said inconsiderate parking puts lives at risk and would result in vehicles being towed away.
Although there were no major problems with people illegally parking on Saturday, facilities were jam-packed.
"Today has been a nightmare," said Paul Doherty whose family travelled in two cars from London to climb up Tryfan.
"Over the last 15 years, the amount of people that have been turning up here has exponentially increased and it certainly needs something done."
Visitors were also using the park and ride facilities in Ogwen and Llanberis, with an overspill car park in Nant Peris also busy.
At Ogwen, double yellow lines have been painted along large stretches of the road and traffic cones added to deter illegal parking.
Russ Forshaw, from Warrington, said he and his family walked 4.5 miles (7km) to get to Eryri because of a "particularly busy Bank Holiday".
"I think you've got to park respectfully while you're here, but more parking would make that easier to do for visitors," he said.
"We've been coming here for 10 years and we'd like to continue, and we do bring the car."
Despite walking the distance to reach the beauty spot, he said it is impractical for those that have children or for those that struggle with their mobility.
To try to alleviate problems, the national park authority and Transport for Wales have fitted car parks in Eryri and Ogwen Valley with 500 sensors.
They said it will provide frequent updates for visitors searching for a spot via their website and smart parking mobile app.
Nia Jeffries, deputy leader of Gwynedd council, said buses have also been put on to take people from the car park to Yr Wyddfa, also known as Snowdon.
"This a new scheme. Everything's not going to be perfect straight away unfortunately, and we're learning lessons all the time," she said.
"Let's be patient, it's a bank holiday weekend. I know it's maybe not the best time to wait, let's have a chill - the bus will come."