William and Kate mark 12th wedding anniversary with photo
The Prince and Princess of Wales have posted a photo online to mark their 12th wedding anniversary.
The photo shows the couple on bikes in Norfolk during sunny weather last year.
It was posted on the couple's official Twitter account, with the simple caption "12 years" and a heart emoji.
On Thursday and Friday the pair spent time in Wales abseiling off a cliff, ordering pizza and visiting Aberfan Memorial Garden.
The couple married at Westminster Abbey on 29 April 2011 after an eight-year relationship.
They spent their first three years of married life in Anglesey, where Prince William was doing his helicopter training to become an RAF search and rescue pilot.
William's marriage to his former university flatmate was the royal event of 2011 as 2,000 guests filled the abbey.
The grand affair featured two dresses, two receptions, a carriage procession through central London, flypasts and two kisses on the Buckingham Palace balcony.
Nearly 25 million people in the UK tuned in to watch the live televised ceremony, with the worldwide TV audience estimated to be two billion.
Twelve years on, the couple have three children, Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis five.
They were named Prince and Princess of Wales by King Charles last September after the Queen's death.
