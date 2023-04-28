Rhondda Cynon Taf: Schizophrenic detained for killing woman
- Published
A schizophrenic who killed and dismembered a woman at her home has been sentenced to an indefinite hospital order.
Luke Deeley, 26, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of June Fox-Roberts, 65, by reason of diminished responsibility.
Ms Fox-Roberts body was found at her Rhondda Cynon Taf home on 21 November 2021.
Deeley appeared at Swansea Crown Court via video link from a high security hospital.
On Friday judge Mr Justice Griffiths imposed a hospital order and a restriction order under the Mental Health Act.
The judge said: "You thought a higher power was telling you to kill someone. You found June Fox-Roberts' front door unlocked and went inside.
"You inflicted blunt force injuries to her head and one of these knocked her out."
He said he did this "terrible" thing because of her mental illness.
"You also had the delusional belief there was a group of individuals out to get you," Mr Justice Griffiths said.
Prosecutor John Hipkin KC previously told the court three psychiatrists had separately concluded Deeley was suffering from paranoid schizophrenia when he killed Ms Fox-Roberts.
He said: "Sadly the killing of Ms Fox-Roberts and the defendant's psychiatric condition are linked."
In a tribute released after her death, Ms Fox-Roberts' family described her as "a kind-hearted, generous woman who was never happier than when with family and friends around her".
They were "heartbroken" at her death, they added.