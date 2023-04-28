Cardiff: Mum cleared of son's fasting death charge
A mother has been cleared of the manslaughter of her three-year-old son through religious fasting.
Olabisi Abubakar, 42, and her son Taiwo were discovered by police at their home in Cardiff in June 2020.
On Friday Ms Abubakar was found not guilty of manslaughter by reason of insanity at Cardiff Crown Court.
The jury are continuing their deliberations on further counts of neglect.
The court previously heard that Taiwo weighed just 9.8kg (1st 5lb) and had died of malnutrition and dehydration.
Ms Abubakar is currently being treated for paranoid schizophrenia and appeared at court via video link from hospital.
On Monday, consultant forensic psychiatrist Dr Tom Wynne told the trial that when he examined Ms Abubakar she "did not feel responsible for the death" and "denied trying to harm" Taiwo.
She told him "God had taken Taiwo away".
The mother and son were discovered by police at their home in Cardiff during lockdown in 2020, with Ms Abubakar being unable to stand.
Ms Abubakar, a devout Pentecostal Christian, later told police she was "following instructions from the Holy Spirit to begin fasting".
She said she believed it would bring her closer to God and deliver the nation from coronavirus.
The court heard from psychiatrists for the prosecution and the defence who both agreed that Ms Abubakar was suffering from paranoid schizophrenia at the time of Taiwo's death,
During the outbreak of coronavirus and the subsequent lockdown, her mental heath significantly deteriorated. She became increasingly isolated from friends at her church and stopped taking phone calls from her sister and Taiwo's father.
Ms Abubakar came to the UK in 2011 from Nigeria, first staying in London with her sister before moving to Cardiff in 2017 as an asylum seeker after she gave birth.