Anglesey: Grant Barker who was wanted by police found dead
- Published
A man who was sought by police after two men were seen scuffling over a gun in the street has been found dead.
Grant Barker was found dead on Holyhead Mountain, Anglesey, on Saturday.
Mr Barker was wanted by police after a video emerged showing two men trying to wrestle a firearm from the other before a shot appeared to be fired.
North Wales Police said Mr Barker's death is being treated as unexplained, as it works closely with the coroner.
The force said Mr Barker was last seen on 10 April and was found 12 days later.
"We are trying to piece together his whereabouts after 10 April, to help his family understand his final movements," it said.
Three men were arrested after events unfolded on Newry Street, Holyhead, Anglesey at 08:30 BST on 10 April.