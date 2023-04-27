Welcome to Wrexham: Second series of Welcome to Wrexham announced
A second season of documentary series Welcome To Wrexham will be coming later this year, it has been announced.
The series on Disney+ documents the progress of Wrexham AFC after being taken over by the Hollywood stars Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds.
Season two's arrival was announced by Disney on Thursday, following an award-winning first season.
The announcement comes less than a week after Wrexham claimed the National League title.
The club's Hollywood owners were on hand to witness the promotion, along with fellow Hollywood A-lister Paul Rudd, who was spotted singing and chanting with punters in a local pub.
Welcome To Wrexham won the 2022 Critics Choice Documentary Award for best sports documentary.
Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds has said it is "troubling" how "hooked" he is on football, after watching his team succeed.
Reynolds told BBC Sport Wales he felt "unadulterated joy" after the side's promotion.
"To see the joy on the players' faces and, of course, the entire stadium is what it's all about," he said.