Buckley: Jamie Mitchell found guilty of murdering Steven Wilkinson
A man accused of stabbing his former friend to death has been found guilty of murder.
Jamie Mitchell, 25, denied murdering Steven Wilkinson in Buckley, Flintshire, on 4 October 2022.
During the trial at Mold Crown Court, Mr Mitchell, of Lexham Green Close, Buckley, said he began carrying a knife after his house was attacked.
He said his friendship with the victim ended when he began dating Mr Wilkinson's sister, Jessica.
The attack happened on Precinct Way, in Buckley, Flintshire, last year.
The court heard Mr Wilkinson was "pursued, cornered and intentionally stabbed" by Mitchell.
The public gallery, filled with the victim's friends and relatives, erupted with cheers when the verdict was announced.
Judge Rhys Rowlands told Mitchell the crime was another example of what happens when "inadequate young men such as yourself take knives onto the streets".
"You've been convicted on quite the most compelling evidence of the murder of another young man who just happened to be at the wrong place at the wrong time," he said.
"He lost his life in a cowardly attack."
The judge paid tribute to those in the gallery.
"I can't put myself in their shoes but they have behaved impeccably," he said.
He will be sentenced on Thursday, 4 May.