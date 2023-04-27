Conwy: Paddling pools closure terrible timing says tourism boss
An announcement that four paddling pools will not reopen in May due to slip risk has come at a "terrible time", a tourism boss has said.
The pools in Llandudno need specialist anti-slip coating a safety audit done for Conwy council has found.
North Wales Tourism chief executive Jim Jones said he "felt sorry" for the new owners of a recently renovated café near one of the paddling pools.
The council said it was doing all it could to resolve the situation.
Mr Jones added that "this is the time in the season" in Llandudno when the paddling pools at Llanfairfechan, Penmaenmawr, Rhos-on-Sea and Craig y Don are filled.
"[The council] needs to start prioritising a lot earlier than they are doing to get these places up and running because they are key, especially for young families," he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
He said the owners of the Coast Café near paddling pool at Craig y Don had already spent money getting the unit ready for the summer season.
"I do feel really sorry for the new owners," he said. "They've invested a lot of money to get that building up and running in time for the ready-made market that comes there and I hope they are compensated for that."
Council leader Charlie McCoubrey said the local authority had "contractual arrangements in place" with the only UK-based company able to carry out the anti-slip work but the firm was unavailable due to ill health.
"We are urgently trying to find an alternative solution, including sourcing other products that meet the HSE recommended requirements," he added.
"In the meantime, preparatory work will be starting on site to enable the works to progress as soon as practically possible."