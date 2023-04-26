Gareth Bale: Ryan Reynolds tries to coax star out of retirement
Wrexham's Hollywood owners have attempted to coax former Wales captain Gareth Bale out of retirement.
Ryan Reynolds said he'd shave a "professional-grade golf course" into fellow co-owner Rob McElhenney's back to tempt Bale, a keen golfer.
He later took this back, stating that McElhenney did not have the "requisite body hair to support this plan".
Bale retired last January, aged 33, after leading Wales to their first World Cup finals since 1958.
Reynolds and McElhenney's Wrexham sealed promotion back to the Football League following a 3-1 win against Boreham Wood on Saturday.
Bale showed his support for the achievement in a short video posted to McElhenney's twitter, in which he said: "Hi Rob, just wanted to congratulate you on your promotion and everything you're doing at Wrexham."
McElhenney then replied: "Let's play golf, where I totally won't spend four hours trying to convince you to un-retire for one last magical season."
Bale wouldn't be the first big name the pair would have coaxed out of retirement, after former Premier League and England goalkeeper Ben Foster joined the team in January.
Foster saved a crucial last-minute penalty in Wrexham's win over title rivals Notts County and, after the team secured the title, has considered staying for longer than the initial short term contract.
Since retirement, Bale, a five-times Champions League winner, has been focusing more on golf than football, taking part in a PGA Tour event just weeks after hanging up his boots.
He finished his footballing career at Los Angeles FC, after spells at Tottenham, Real Madrid and Southampton.
He holds the all time appearance record for the Welsh national team, with 111 caps, and the most goals scored, with 41.
A player of his calibre ending retirement to play for League Two Wrexham would be a bit of a shock, but that's just par for the course for Wrexham's Hollywood story so far.