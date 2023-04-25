Swansea gas workers misspell school when repainting road
- Published
Contractors have been put to the bottom of the class after misspelling the word school when they repainted a road.
Workers managed to paint the word "shcool" outside Llangyfelach Primary School in Swansea.
Underneath, the Welsh word for school also appeared to be incorrect - instead of reading ysgol it said ysool.
Wales and West utilities accepted the blame for getting the English word wrong but insisted its workers did not paint the Welsh word.
Wales and West Utilities' Phil Whittier said: "Unfortunately, have misspelt the word 'school'.
"The team are returning tomorrow morning to replace the markings with the correct letters and we are confident the teachers will give them full marks this time."
It said the mistake was made during works to the gas network.
Swansea council leader Rob Stewart was glad it was not the authority's mistake.
"Apparently Wales and West Utilities have been working there recently and will return to rectify it. Red faces all round at WWU I expect," he said.
Swansea council has been contacted about the incorrect spelling of ysgol.