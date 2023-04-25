Lola James: NSPCC demands systemic change after girl's murder
The murder of a two-year-old who was killed by her mum's boyfriend shows child protection must be a national priority, NSPCC Cymru has said.
Kyle Bevan, 31, must serve at least 28 years for killing Lola James at her home in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire.
The charity called on the Welsh government to ensure "systemic changes" happened in children's social care.
The Welsh government said it would "carefully consider" findings from the child practice review.
Lola's mother, Sinead James, 30, was sentenced to six years for causing or allowing her death after her daughter was was attacked by Bevan while in his care between 16 and 17 July 2020.
She was left with 101 surface injuries on her body and suffered a "catastrophic" brain trauma.
She died in hospital in Cardiff on 21 July.
Bevan, of Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, had moved into the family home in February 2020, a few days after meeting James on Facebook and just weeks before the UK went into its first Covid-19 lockdown.
Mr Justice Martin Griffiths told Swansea Crown Court Lola's death was "the culmination of several months of physical child abuse".
NSPCC Cymru's assistant director Tracey Holdsworth said Lola's death "leaves many of us asking questions".
Pembrokeshire council confirmed a child practice review looking at the incident was under way which will look at how child protection organisations worked together in the case and if any lessons can be learned.
No deadline has yet been set for when it will be published.
Ms Holdsworth said it must be "robust in finding whether more could have been done" to prevent future tragedies.
"We must make child protection a national priority" she added.
"The Welsh government has rightly committed to transforming children's social care and it is crucial this leads to systemic changes that ensure children like Lola are better protected."
The Welsh government said: "This is a tragic case and our thoughts are with everyone affected by Lola's death.
"We will wait for the outcome of the child practice review that will be undertaken. We will then carefully consider all the findings and recommendations.
"We have an ambitious programme to transform children's services in Wales, based on a range of independent research, reviews and evaluation which set out the challenges which must be addressed and the actions we are taking."