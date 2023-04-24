Wrexham: Turf Pub forced to shut after punters drink it dry
- Published
The Turf Pub was forced to shut its doors for the first time in 15 years after being "drunk dry" by Wrexham fans.
Wayne Jones said his pub outside Wrexham AFC's ground had 150 punters queueing nine hours before kick-off.
Fans were out in force as Wrexham beat Boreham Wood 3-1 on Saturday to return to the Football League after 15-year absence.
Mr Jones said an "emergency delivery" has been ordered so he can reopen.
"We've had to shut," said Mr Jones.
"They've completely drank us dry. It was bonkers, we had probably 450 people outside, and god knows how many hundreds inside - we were up to capacity in both.
"We've actually shut for the first time in 15 years that we've been here."
The Turf featured heavily in the Welcome to Wrexham documentary on Disney Plus, which follows the club's fortunes after it was bought by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.
Amongst the hundreds of people in the pub on Saturday was Ant-Man actor Paul Rudd.
"He was lovely, as was [film director] Joe Russo who he was with. Yeah really nice guys, they just wanted to be a part of it and soak in the atmosphere," said Mr Jones.
"Somebody made contact in the week and said could we take care of them, they want to come in and have a beer.
"But yeah, you never know who's going to turn up here next really.
"I'm tired, exhausted actually. It's been a long nine months, but worth every second. Still a bit emotional, woke up with a few tears."