Newport: Teenager killed in crash named
A 19-year-old man killed in a car crash has been named by police.
Daniel Wright, from Newport, died from his injuries after being taken to University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff.
The single vehicle collision in Magor Road, Newport happened between 02:30 and 03:30 BST, on Saturday 15 April and involved a blue Vauxhall Corsa, Gwent Police said.
He was described as a "wonderful son, grandson, brother, and nephew who was so loved by everyone who knew him".
"He was a hardworking, friendly and kind boy that had so much life ahead of him," said his family, who continue to receive support from specialist officers.
"We are so proud to have been his parents and there are no words to describe our pain knowing we will never see his beautiful face again.
"As a family we would like to thank all the emergency services and the staff at the University Hospital of Wales for everything you did for Dan and us, we will be forever grateful for the time you gave us with him."
The passenger, a 17-year-old boy from Newport, was left with life-changing injuries and has since been discharged from hospital.