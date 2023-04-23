Welsh language error in government emergency alert
- Published
A UK-wide emergency alert test sent to mobile phones on Sunday included a Welsh language error.
For the words "others safe", the message read "eraill yn Vogel" when it should have been "eraill yn ddiogel".
"Vogel" is a complete nonsense word in Welsh, as there is no letter V in the Welsh alphabet, although Vogel is a ski resort in Slovenia.
The UK government has been asked for comment.
The message appeared on the home screens of mobile phones and tablets at 15:00 BST, accompanied by a loud siren-like sound lasting about 10 seconds.
Some people reported getting three separate alerts, while others have complained of not receiving one at all.
The UK government said the new system is a "vital tool to keep the public safe in life-threatening emergencies".
It will be used in cases of flooding, wildfires or terror attacks.