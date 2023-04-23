Wrexham: Ryan Reynolds fulfils fan Jay Fear's dying wish
- Published
Ryan Reynolds has described being "choked up" after meeting an "exceptional" Wrexham fan who has terminal appendix cancer.
Jay Fear, 45, who was diagnosed in January, met his hero at Wrexham's Racecourse stadium where his team won promotion to the Football League.
The Deadpool star gave him a glove from the movie and arranged for him to visit the set for the series' third film.
Mr Fear, from Southampton, said his family would remember it forever.
Reynolds said: "It was amazing to meet Jay. I wonder if I'd have the same unwavering joy if our roles were reversed.
"He is an exceptional person and his family is wonderful. I got a little choked up talking to him and feeling how much his kids and wife are going to miss him."
Reynolds had pledged to arrange their meeting after hearing about Mr Fear's dying wish to see the Wrexham team and meet him.
"They always say you should never meet your idol and this guy is definitely an exception to that," Mr Fear told BBC 5 Live's Sunday Breakfast.
The charity Bucket List Wishes helped arrange the meeting, and it said: "This wish is the hardest, took the most amount of volunteer hours and cost the most in almost ten years of us granting wishes."
Mr Fear had become a fan of Wrexham after watching the Disney+ documentary Welcome to Wrexham, which has charted the takeover of the club by Reynolds and fellow actor Rob McElhenney.
Mr Fear, his wife and children were whisked away from their home in Southampton to Wrexham to met Reynolds and watch the 3-1 win over Boreham Wood, earning Wrexham a return to the English Football League after 15 years.
Mr Fear said the star spent 20 minutes chatting with him and his family and gave him a signed glove from his character, Deadpool, which was used in the second movie.
Reynolds also invited Mr Fear to Pinewood studios to watch filming for the next instalment.
Mr Fear told Reynolds: "I really hope I'm going to be about to get to see Deadpool 3 when it comes out.
"He went 'well, we're filming in six weeks so why don't we get you guys up to London. Yeah, let's make that happen'.
"I was like.... 'please'."
Mr Fear added: "People might think this whole thing was for me.
"Actually, this is for [my family] because they are the ones that are going to remember what happened for the rest of their lives.
"I just hope this is a core memory that they'll never forget."