Wrexham: Ryan Reynolds fulfils fan Jay Fear's dying wish
A football fan with terminal appendix cancer has thanked Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds for helping him and his family enjoy an "incredible 24 hours".
Jay Fear, 45, who was diagnosed in January, met his hero at Wrexham's Racecourse stadium where his team won promotion to the Football League.
The Deadpool star gave him a glove from the movie and arranged for him to visit the set for the series' third film.
Mr Fear, from Southampton, said his family would remember it forever.
Reynolds had pledged to arrange their meeting after hearing about Mr Fear's dying wish to see the Wrexham team and meet him.
"They always say you should never met your idol and this guy is definitely an exception to that," Mr Fear told BBC 5 Live's Sunday Breakfast.
Mr Fear had become a fan of Wrexham after watching the Disney+ documentary Welcome to Wrexham, which has charted the takeover of the club by Reynolds and fellow actor Rob McElhenney.
Mr Fear, his wife and children were whisked away from their home in Southampton to Wrexham to met Reynolds and watch the 3-1 win over Boreham Wood, earning Wrexham a return to the English Football League after 15 years.
Mr Fear said the star spent 20 minutes chatting with him and his family and gave him a signed glove from his character, Deadpool, which was used in the second movie.
Reynolds also invited Mr Fear to Pinewood studios to watch filming for the next instalment.
Mr Fear told Reynolds: "I really hope I'm going to be about to get to see Deadpool 3 when it comes out.
"He went 'well, we're filming in six weeks so why don't we get you guys up to London. Yeah, let's make that happen'.
"I was like.... 'please'."
Mr Fear added: "People might think this whole thing was for me.
"Actually, this is for [my family] because they are the ones that are going to remember what happened for the rest of their lives.
"I just hope this is a core memory that they'll never forget."