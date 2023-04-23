Wrexham: 'Giggling, sobbing' Ryan Reynolds after promotion
Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds said he was "still somewhere between giggling and sobbing" after his club secured a return to the Football League following a 15-year absence.
"This town and this sport is one of the most romantic things on earth," he tweeted on Sunday.
Ant-Man actor Paul Rudd also watched as Wrexham beat Boreham Wood 3-1.
As well as Hollywood royalty, praise also came from the Prince of Wales, who tweeted: "Congratulations Wrexham AFC."
Prince William posted: "A club with such amazing history, looking forward to a very exciting future back in the Football League. Doing Wales proud."
There was further praise from BBC football presenter and former England striker Gary Lineker, and the likes of ex-Wrexham, Manchester United and Wales player Mickey Thomas, and lifelong fan and rugby referee Nigel Owens.
Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson said fans can enjoy a "big party" to come.
He also hailed the club's "amazing" Hollywood owners after Reynolds and Rob McElhenney joined the team on the pitch to lift the National League trophy.
"There's going to be a big party over the next few days in Wrexham," said Parkinson.
"I want all the supporters who have had these tough times supporting the club to enjoy it."
Also on Sunday, Reynolds tweeted: "Everything I own smells like champagne, beer and grass."
The two actors saved the club from collapse and kept it going with a supporters' trust, which voted to accept a takeover offer from the Hollywood stars.
After Saturday's result, McElhenney told BBC Wales it was "one of the most incredible moments of my life".
Rudd joined fans at the Turf pub in the shadow of the Racecourse stadium before kick-off amid a carnival atmosphere.
Fans sang and cheered and passing motorists sounded their horns.
The game started badly for Wrexham, as Boreham Wood scored in the first minute. But the home supporters' optimism was repaid when Elliot Lee equalised for Wrexham before two goals from Paul Mullin secured promotion and, at the final whistle, the crowd poured on to the pitch.
Mullin paid tribute to the fans who "kept the club going" over the years in a post-match interview with BBC Wales.
"It's a lovely moment for them," he added.
Amid laughter, Reynolds gatecrashed the post-match press conference to demand the shirts of goalscorer Lee and Ben Foster, the former England goalkeeper who, at 40, came out of retirement to rejoin the club he first played for in 2005.
BBC Match of the Day host Gary Lineker also congratulated Wrexham on social media.
Wrexham legend Mickey Thomas, the former Wales and Manchester United players, tweeted his thanks to the players and owners for sealing promotion.
And former rugby referee Nigel Owens tweeted his congratulations on a "wonderful achievement", adding that "since I was a boy Wrexham was my team".
People celebrated into the night in Wrexham city centre.
Insp Luke Hughes, from North Wales Police, said there were "very few issues reported".
"I hope you had an amazing night," he said in a Facebook post on Sunday morning.
"Officers allowed a few of you to use the loudspeaker on one of our personnel carriers to lead the singing on the High Street… terrible behaviour… I'll have to have words," he jokingly added.