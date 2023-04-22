In Pictures: Elation in Wrexham as star-owned club win title

Wrexham celebrationGetty Images
Wrexham sealed their return to the Football League
By Jack Grey
BBC News

Wrexham are finally back in the Football League after a long 15-year stint in the fifth-tier National League.

The team beat Boreham Wood 3-1 at the Racecourse ground on Saturday to edge out rivals Notts County to the title.

Two years after Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney took over the club, it finds itself back where fans believe it belongs.

Here are some of the most striking pictures from throughout the day.

Thousands of fans gathered outside the Racecourse ground before kick-off, singing songs and lighting flares
The club's star goalkeeper, ex-Premier League player Ben Foster, met fans before the match
PA Media
Ant-Man star Paul Rudd was even in attendance, sharing a pint with Wrexham fans at the Turf Hotel before the big game
Getty Images
Both Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney were at the Racecourse for the match, the biggest since they've taken charge of the club
Getty Images
The game started poorly for Wrexham, going 0-1 down after one minute
Getty Images
But a second half brace from star striker Paul Mullin took the score to 3-1
Getty Images
The team managed to hold on, ending the game 3-1 and securing promotion
Getty Images
Fans flooded the pitch after the final whistle, celebrating their teams return to the Football League
Getty Images
Flares were lit on the pitch
Getty Images
Wrexham lifted the National League trophy, 15 years after being relegated
Getty Images
Job well done, boys

