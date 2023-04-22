In Pictures: Elation in Wrexham as star-owned club win title
Wrexham are finally back in the Football League after a long 15-year stint in the fifth-tier National League.
The team beat Boreham Wood 3-1 at the Racecourse ground on Saturday to edge out rivals Notts County to the title.
Two years after Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney took over the club, it finds itself back where fans believe it belongs.
Here are some of the most striking pictures from throughout the day.