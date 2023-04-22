Wrexham: Paul Rudd mingles with Wrexham fans before crucial game
- Published
Hollywood star Paul Rudd has arrived in Wrexham ahead of one of the biggest games in the club's history.
The Ant-Man actor has been drinking in the Turf Pub, near the Racecourse ground, before Saturday's match.
The team kick off against Boreham Wood at 18:30 BST, with only a win sealing promotion.
It would see an end to a 15-year stint in the fifth tier National League, and provide a glorious end to a season that has made Wrexham a global club.
Since the takeover by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, in 2021, the club has surged in popularity around the world.
Both are also at the ground ready for the match.
Mair Roberts, 81, and her brother William Griffiths, 83, have been coming to Wrexham games for 100 years between them.
William said he has been supporting Wrexham "for 60 odd years", and asked how today compares to the last six decades, he replied: "It's unbelievable isn't it? The owners we've got are fantastic."
Sister Mair has been coming for 40 years, and predicted a 3-1 Wrexham win. If they are promoted, she said she will be "dancing all night".
Following title rivals Notts County's win against Maidstone earier, only one point seperates the two teams following a record-breaking season.
When the club's faced earleir this month it was former Premier League goalkeeper's Ben Foster's last minute penalty save that sealed with the win for Wrexham.
Nine-year-old Sonny, going to the game with his dad Doug, said he had never known a day as exciting as this one.
"I'm quite confident, bit nervous, but I think we'll win... I'm just really excited, I'm buzzing with excitement," he added.
Paris Trow, manager of Maesgwyn Hall in Wrexham, said the city had changed substantially over the last few years since the takeover.
"It's just so much more busy, the amount of people coming… everyone's talking about Wrexham. It's just madness.
"It's doing so much for the Welsh language, for Wales, Welsh culture, everything in general. It's just absolutely brilliant."