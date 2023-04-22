Wrexham: Paul Rudd mingles with Wrexham fans before crucial game

Paul Rudd raising a pint glass in the Turf pub in Wrexham before Wrexham FC's game against Boreham WoodPA Media
Paul Rudd shared a pint with Wrexham fans before the big game
By Jack Grey & Peter Gillibrand & Brendon Williams
BBC News

Hollywood star Paul Rudd has arrived in Wrexham ahead of one of the biggest games in the club's history.

The Ant-Man actor has been drinking in the Turf Pub, near the Racecourse ground, before Saturday's match.

The team kick off against Boreham Wood at 18:30 BST, with only a win sealing promotion.

It would see an end to a 15-year stint in the fifth tier National League, and provide a glorious end to a season that has made Wrexham a global club.

Since the takeover by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, in 2021, the club has surged in popularity around the world.

Both are also at the ground ready for the match.

Wrexham fans were shocked to see the Hollywood actor turn up to the pub - though maybe they are used to it by now?
He was seen chatting with the locals - maybe discussing tactics?
A few fans took the chance to grab a selfie

Mair Roberts, 81, and her brother William Griffiths, 83, have been coming to Wrexham games for 100 years between them.

William said he has been supporting Wrexham "for 60 odd years", and asked how today compares to the last six decades, he replied: "It's unbelievable isn't it? The owners we've got are fantastic."

Sister Mair has been coming for 40 years, and predicted a 3-1 Wrexham win. If they are promoted, she said she will be "dancing all night".

Mair Roberts William Griffiths have been going to Wrexham games for a combined 100 years

Wrexham: Singing fans confident of promotion party

Following title rivals Notts County's win against Maidstone earier, only one point seperates the two teams following a record-breaking season.

When the club's faced earleir this month it was former Premier League goalkeeper's Ben Foster's last minute penalty save that sealed with the win for Wrexham.

Ben Foster met with fans outside the Racecourse ahead of the game

Nine-year-old Sonny, going to the game with his dad Doug, said he had never known a day as exciting as this one.

"I'm quite confident, bit nervous, but I think we'll win... I'm just really excited, I'm buzzing with excitement," he added.

Sonny said he's confident in a 2-1 win for Wrexham
Only a win vs Boreham Wood will see Wrexham gautuntee promoted

Paris Trow, manager of Maesgwyn Hall in Wrexham, said the city had changed substantially over the last few years since the takeover.

"It's just so much more busy, the amount of people coming… everyone's talking about Wrexham. It's just madness.

"It's doing so much for the Welsh language, for Wales, Welsh culture, everything in general. It's just absolutely brilliant."

Paris Trow is manager of Maesgwyn Hall, Wrexham, whih is open for fans to watch the game

