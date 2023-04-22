Corwen: Burning cake in lorry tackled by firefighters
Firefighters have tackled a lorry load of burning cake on a major road.
Crews were first called to the incident on the A5 near Corwen, Denbighshire, early on Saturday.
They doused the flames shortly after 01:00 BST, but the trailer reignited and a fire crew was called back to the incident about five hours later.
Work is continuing to damp down the smouldering cake, and North Wales Police closed the A5 in both directions.
There are no reports of any injuries, and it is hoped the trailer will be safely recovered later.