Pentre: Driver arrested after crash leaves van on its roof
A man has been arrested after a crash which left a van on its roof in a terraced street lined with cars.
South Wales Police were called to Bronllwyn Road, in Pentre, Rhondda Cynon Taf, on Friday night.
A 28-year-old man from Bridgend has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.
Police confirmed that no-one was injured following the crash involving two vehicles.
One witness, who did not want to be named, said it looked like a scene "from the Fast and Furious film".
Resident Kim Davies said on Facebook her house "shuddered".
"So glad I wasn't walking with the kids up the street with the dog," she said.