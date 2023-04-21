Caerphilly: Keilan Roberts admits Chloe Hayman death crash
A man has admitted causing the death of a 17-year-old girl while driving under the influence of drink and drugs.
Chloe Hayman from Mountain Ash was a passenger in a car that crashed on Brook Row in Fochriw, Caerphilly county on 24 July 2022.
Keilan Roberts, 22, from Rhymney, crashed after taking ketamine, cocaine and ecstasy and being over the drink drive alcohol limit.
He pleaded guilty to four charges at Cardiff Crown Court.
Chloe's family described her as "beautiful inside and out".
In a statement after her death, they said the teenager had been a "determined and fiercely strong little girl" who "brought happiness and love wherever she went and was loved by everyone who met her".
Roberts admitted four charges of causing death by careless driving while over the prescribed limit in relation to the crash of a Skoda Octavio.
He was denied bail and remanded in custody ahead of sentencing next month.