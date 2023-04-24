Porthmadog: Ice cream kiosk gets permission to sell alcohol
Visitors to a seaside ice cream kiosk can now pair vino with their vanilla cone after it was granted a licence to sell alcohol.
Customers of Cariad Gelato Kiosk in Porthmadog, Gwynedd, can now buy booze with their icy delights.
Concerns had been raised over child and public safety as there is a play park and junction close by.
But police had "no evidence to justify an objection," a Gwynedd council spokesperson said.
In the application, the ice cream shop wanted to allow customers to be able to quench their thirst with a pint between 12:00 and 21:00 according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
However, people will only be able to wash their ice cream down with alcohol after 17:30 after prime family time.
The report also noted the kiosk was "very close to the children's play park in the town".
After a compromise with the police's licensing officer, the kiosk's customers will now be allowed to enjoy their rum and raisin ice cream alongside its namesake - but only on the kiosk's decking area.
"The police were satisfied an assurance had been given that the ethos of the business would continue to focus on the production and sale of Italian ice cream to families, rather than the sale of alcohol," the report said.