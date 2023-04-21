Cardiff: Fasting death accused told police son had died, court hears
A woman accused of killing her three-year-old son through religious fasting repeatedly told police officers her son was dead, a court heard on Friday.
Olabisi Abubakar, 42, denies manslaughter and neglect charges.
She is being treated for paranoid schizophrenia and is appearing at court via video link from hospital.
Ms Abubakar was found "thin, malnourished and dehydrated" on a sofa bed alongside her son, Taiwo, in June 2020.
Taiwo weighed just 9.8kg (1st 5lb) and had died of malnutrition and dehydration, Cardiff Crown Court was told.
On Friday, the jury was shown police body-worn camera footage of the moments after police forced entry into the flat in the Cathays area of Cardiff.
In the footage, which jurors were warned would be "harrowing" to watch, Ms Abubakar could be heard telling officers: "He's dead, he's dead, he's dead."
The court was told that Ms Abubakar had "consciously and deliberately neglected" Taiwo by failing to provide food and water and by "forcing him to fast with her".
Prosecutor Mark Heywood KC said Ms Abubakar experienced "delusions" as a result of having paranoid schizophrenia.
'Tragic and distressing'
On Thursday, the court heard Ms Abubakar was a Pentecostal Christian who believed fasting was important to her faith, but that children were not expected to take part in the fast.
Jurors were also told that notes were found in the flat in Ms Abubakar's handwriting which detailed a number of occasions when she and Taiwo were fasting to seek help from God during the pandemic.
Ms Abubakar later told police that she had been fasting, but denied withholding food and water from Taiwo.
Mr Heywood told the jury that a friend of Ms Abubakar raised the alarm when he was unable to contact her.
Mr Heywood said police forced open the door of her flat in Cardiff to find a "tragic and distressing scene".
The trial continues.