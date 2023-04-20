Anglesey: Police search for man after scuffle over gun
- Published
A man is being sought by police after two men were seen scuffling over a gun in the street.
A video showed the pair trying to wrestle the firearm from the other before a shot appeared to be fired.
Three men were arrested after events unfolded on Newry Street, Holyhead, Anglesey at 08:30 BST on 10 April.
North Wales Police said it was now looking for Grant Barker, of Treseifion, Holyhead.
DCI Andrew Gibson said: "The firearm in connection with this incident remains outstanding. Anyone found harbouring Mr Barker will be arrested.
"If anyone has been asked to conceal the firearm or knows of its whereabouts, I urge you to contact the police."