Cardiff man dies three months after being hit by car
- Published
A 74-year-old man has died in hospital three months after he was hit by a car.
Philip Jones from Rumney, Cardiff, was injured in the crash on Llanedeyrn Drive in the Maelfa area of the city on 6 January.
He died at University Hospital Wales in Cardiff on 11 April from a traumatic brain injury, South Wales Police said.
His family described him "a larger-than-life character and well known in his community for... his willingness to help anyone with anything they needed".
"Philip leaves behind his two daughters, two grandchildren, son-in-law and ex-wife who he remained friends with," a family tribute said.
"No words can express how heartbroken we all are."