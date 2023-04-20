Cardiff: Family pay tribute to Matthew Sweeney after crash

Matthew SweeneyFamily photo
Matthew Paul Sweeney died following a crash on the M4 on Monday

A man who died following a crash on the M4 has been named as 44-year-old Matthew Paul Sweeney.

Mr Sweeney, from Danescourt, Cardiff, was killed after a van collided with the central reservation near Bridgend on Monday 17 April.

His partner, Alex James, said the family were "deeply shocked" by the "sudden death".

"He was a loving partner, proud father and son. Forever missed by everyone who knew him," a tribute said.

"As a family we would like to thank anybody at the scene who stopped to offer assistance. A special mention must go to all the emergency services who attended and tried their best to help him.

"What we need now as a family is time and space to try and process the magnitude of what has happened and respectfully request that we be allowed the opportunity to do so."

Related Topics

More on this story