NHS strikes: Welsh government offers unions new deal
- Published
A pay deal with a "significant enhancement" on the original will be put to NHS workers after talks with unions, Wales' health minister said.
It now includes a one-off 3% payment, backdated to last year, and a 5% offer from the start of this month.
Unite said it was still below inflation while the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said it was less than it wanted.
Eluned Morgan said it meant the lowest paid staff would get a starting salary of £22,720 or £11.39 an hour.
Ms Morgan said negotiations had been tough but she was "very grateful for the positive attitude taken in discussions in arriving at this best and final offer".
Unite, which will begin balloting its members in May, said the pay offer fell short of inflation so did not address cost of living concerns, but was a "significant improvement".
Although it has not recommended which way members should vote on the offer, Unite has paused industrial action.
Unison has encouraged its members to vote for a deal it called the "best that could be achieved through negotiation".
Last month nurses rejected an improved pay offer from the Welsh government aimed at averting further strikes.
Midwives also voted against the government's last offer, as did ambulance workers represented by the GMB and Unite unions.
Director Helen Whyley said that, while the new offer "doesn't come close enough to the pay award our members have been campaigning for," it was now up to members to make their own choice.
The previous deal offered eight health unions an extra 1.5% rise and a further 1.5% as a one-off payment, on top of the £1,400 already promised.
Other unions have been asked to comment.