Brecon blind man struggled to get paid job for 20 years
- Published
A blind man who spent 20 years searching for a job has said employers were "too frightened" to support him.
Nick Lancaster, from Brecon, Powys, said he had "lost count" of his unsuccessful applications.
The Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) said there had been a concerning drop in the number of people with sight loss in paid employment.
The UK government has announced plans to make it easier for disabled people to get jobs.
Mr Lancaster was finally offered a paid job in March, doing administration for RNIB Cymru.
Reflecting on his years of job hunting, Mr Lancaster said he thought many potential employers had "found it difficult to understand" how they could support him.
"They have been too frightened therefore to put the support in place," he said.
"A lot of employers don't understand what equipment and support I might need and maybe they think additional support will be too difficult to provide for me at home, despite the fact that my home is already adapted for my disability and is an ideal location to work from."
Mr Lancaster will be able to do his new job from home, but said the need to travel for work had been a problem in the past, and particularly in rural Wales where public transport is limited.
He said other challenges included application forms where the print was too small for people who are visually impaired.
Having the confidence to disclose his disability to a prospective employer was also a concern, he said, as he remained fearful of prejudice.
According to RNIB Cymru, about one in four people of working age with sight loss are in employment, compared to fifteen years ago when it was one in three.
Ansley Workman, director of RNIB Cymru, said: "It's getting lower and lower and obviously we're really concerned about that. If you look at the cost of living these days and issues going on there, people need to be working and need to have an income."
Ms Workman said the charity was working with employers to give them the necessary skills and knowledge to make workplaces accessible for people with sight loss.
"I think often it's a matter of understanding [that] it can be small adjustments that make the difference," she said.
"Some people might need something as simple as not having bright lights in areas where they're working or having larger font sizes on their computer."
According to the latest Office for National Statistics data, the employment gap between disabled and non-disabled people in Wales is 32.3%, which is about 6% higher than the UK average.
Assessment scrapped
Wrexham, Blaenau Gwent and Torfaen have the largest disability employment gap out of all Welsh local authority areas.
During the UK government's Budget announcement in March, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said he wanted to get more disabled people into jobs by making it easier for them to find employment.
Mr Hunt said the work capability assessment (WCA), which decides how much a person's disability or illness limits their ability to work, will be scrapped.
Mr Hunt said this would allow benefits claimants to seek employment "without fear of losing financial support".
A new support programme was also announced to support disabled people or those living with a long-term health condition. The UK government said the Universal Support scheme will fund up to 50,000 work placements each year.
Megan Thomas from Disability Wales said scrapping the WCA was a "positive step" but argued the changes should go further.
"One of the things we see is a lot of barriers not just to accessing work but higher paid work," she said.
"That barrier is there often because of a myriad of reasons, whether it's access to education or accessing the workplace itself."
Ben Francis from the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) said he would like to see greater support for disabled people to become self-employed.
"We would have preferred to have seen the government and employers coming together to form some sort of 'kick-start' scheme which would ultimately encourage disabled people into the workplace and one of those strands would be advocating self-employment as a viable route," Mr Francis said.
"An FSB report has found 25% of small business owners either have a disability or some form of illness, therefore a lot can be learned from them about the benefits of self-employment."