Ausra Plungiene: Family thank those who searched for dog walker
- Published
The family of a dog walker who was found dead in a mountain range have thanked those who helped search for her.
Ausra Plungiene, 56, from Prestatyn, Denbighshire, went missing in the mountains last week above the Conwy Valley, prompting a large-scale search.
Mountain rescue teams found her body near Yr Aryg in the Carneddau mountain range two days later.
In a tribute, her family said she was now "off on another adventure".
More than 60 rescue team volunteers had joined the search across Eryri - also known as Snowdonia - for Ms Plungiene, who had been walking with her black Swedish lapphund, Eyora.
North Wales Police said Ms Plungiene was an experienced mountain walker who was well equipped for the conditions.
In a statement, her family said: "All of our family would like to thank everyone for their support, love and good wishes that they have given us over the last few horrific days.
"Friends, family, work colleagues and complete strangers, all have supported us.
"We can say no more than thank you from the bottom of our hearts.
"We cannot express enough thanks to so many people that gave up their time to search for our beloved Ausra."
The statement added: "The mountain rescue service, RAF, support helicopters, army and every single individual that we cannot name tried their hardest to find her, through at times very difficult conditions.
"We cannot thank you all enough."