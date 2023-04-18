Llandudno: Roaming goats are landowners' responsibility - council
A council says it refuses to confine roaming goats that are causing damage to property, saying it does not want to become responsible for their welfare.
Conwy council said landowners themselves are responsible for protecting their property from damage from the Great Orme Goats.
Councillors will consider a plan to manage the herd of goats which rampaged through Llandudno during the pandemic.
Currently the animals are herded on some occasions and relocated.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the council report warns that landowners are responsible for protecting their land and could even be responsible for the animals' welfare.
"The goats of Llandudno have roamed in a wild state for over 100 years and were originally a gift to Lord Mostyn from Queen Victoria," the council reports said.
"Although once in the ownership of Lord Mostyn, the goats have reverted to a wild state and are therefore now regarded as wild animals.
"No one person or organisation is legally responsible for the goat populations of Llandudno, and they may only become someone's property if they are 'confined'.
"As the goats are feral animals, it is therefore not the council's legal responsibility to keep the goats on the Great Orme by way of fencing or 'containment'," it said.