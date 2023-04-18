Wrexham: Fan's dying wish to see team and meet Ryan Reynolds
- Published
A 45-year-old man with months to live will have his dying wish of watching Wrexham AFC play come true after his family received ticket donations.
Jay Fear was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer in January after receiving the all-clear just a year before.
Two Wrexham businesses donated the tickets to one of Wrexham's biggest ever games on Saturday.
Jay said he is also hoping to meet Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds at Wrexham's Racecourse Ground.
"I've always loved Ryan Reynolds - ever since Van Wilder. I remember watching that for the first time and thinking that guy was cool," Jay said.
"I started watching the [Welcome to] Wrexham programme on Disney Plus and when you watch that you can't help but love Wrexham.
"It would be so nice to go to a Wrexham game and actually meet Ryan Reynolds at the same time."
His community nurses reached out to the charity Bucket List Wishes to help make Jay's dream a reality.
Gini Hackett, founder of Bucket List Wishes, praised the Wrexham community for rallying together to help Jay and his family secure four tickets to Wrexham's penultimate league fixture against Boreham Wood.
Wrexham supporters including former Wales goalkeeper Neville Southall retweeted the charity's request.
Ms Hackett said Jay "fell in love" with the club when he was undergoing treatment for cancer and watched the series about Wrexham.
"That essentially was part of his treatment and surgery journey," she said.
Bucket List Wishes has also arranged transport and for the family, from Southampton, to stay in Wrexham overnight with the help of local businesses.
Reynolds has sent Jay a video message and the charity hopes he will have time for a photo on Saturday with the family.
Jay's son, Sam, praised the power of social media for helping make the dream occasion a reality.
"It's really taken off a lot. Seeing how many times it's been shared, is really amazing for our family. The power of social media is incredible."
Wrexham are currently top of the National League with three games remaining, starting with Yeovil Town away on Tuesday evening.