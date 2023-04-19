Wrexham FC: Council pledges £25m to new Kop stand
- Published
A new 5,500-seater stand at The Racecourse has secured £25m backing from Wrexham council.
The development - which will take promotion-chasing Wrexham's home capacity to 15,000 - had an application for UK government Levelling Up Fund money rejected in January.
But the council's executive board has unanimously backed funding it with a £25m Welsh government grant.
Leader Mark Pritchard said the rest of the cash would come from a partnership.
This will involve the football club, the Football Association of Wales and Transport for Wales, with the local railway station and transport infrastructure also improved.
The news on funding for the old Kop end comes on the same day Wrexham, owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, take on Yeovil Town in a crucial promotion match as they battle to return to the Football League.