Gwynedd councillor's German reply to Welsh email broke rules
- Published
A councillor who replied to Welsh language emails in German breached the code of conduct, an ombudsman found.
Louise Hughes sent the messages to Howards Huws, a member of a language campaign group, in December 2021 and February 2022.
He called the decision to reply in German "offensive" and filed an official complaint.
A probe found it was "disrespectful to Mr Huws, his Welsh cultural identity and also the Welsh language itself".
The council's standards committee will decide Ms Hughes' punishment later.
The row goes back to two emails sent in Welsh to all councillors, to which Mr Huws received two replies entirely in German.
He called her response "sarcastic and offensive behaviour".
Katrin Shaw - representing the ombudsman - agreed, finding three breaches of the code of conduct related to equality, respect and to not bring the council into disrepute.
Ms Hughes, who represents the Llangelynnin ward, described her actions as "light hearted".
She said they were an attempt to "illustrate the difficulty caused when I received an email which I could not fully understand".
"In no way did I mean to be offensive. I often use humour to defuse potentially awkward situations."
She added that she genuinely regretted "sending what was a puerile and unnecessary response to Mr Huws".
Mr Huws is a member Cylch yr Iaith, a group promoting the Welsh language.
He said the email was "an official business matter and I expected the person to respond and behave as is appropriate for someone who is a member of a public body".