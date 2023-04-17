M4 closed in both directions after serious crash

The M4Traffic Wales
The M4 is closed in both directions between Junction 35 and 37

The M4 has been closed in both directions following a serious accident.

Traffic is being held near Bridgend, from Junction J35 in Pencoed to Junction 37 in Pyle, after a car collided with the central reservation.

South Wales Police said the crash happened around 14:30 BST on Monday and the motorway will stay shut for some time.

Two eastbound lanes were briefly reopened but were then again closed.

Police advised motorists to seek alternative routes.

