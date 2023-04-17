M4 closed in both directions after serious crash
The M4 has been closed in both directions following a serious accident.
Traffic is being held near Bridgend, from Junction J35 in Pencoed to Junction 37 in Pyle, after a car collided with the central reservation.
South Wales Police said the crash happened around 14:30 BST on Monday and the motorway will stay shut for some time.
Two eastbound lanes were briefly reopened but were then again closed.
Police advised motorists to seek alternative routes.