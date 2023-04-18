M4 crash: Cardiff man dies after van hits motorway barrier
A 44-year-old man from Cardiff has died after a van crashed into the central reservation on the M4.
A Mercedes Sprinter crashed on the westbound road between junction 36 for Sarn and junction 37 for Pyle, Bridgend county, at about 14:30 BST on Monday.
South Wales Police said the motorway remained closed until 22:30, causing serious disruption on roads across the area.
Police said the dead man's family was being supported by officers.