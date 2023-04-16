Cardiff delivery driver dragged under van dies, police say
- Published
A delivery driver who was critically injured after being hit and dragged under his van has died, police have confirmed.
Mark Lang, 54, was taken to the University Hospital of Wales following the incident in Cardiff on 28 March.
A 31-year-old man later appeared in court charged with attempted murder.
Mr Lang's partner said it was "difficult to put into words quite how any of us are feeling".
Mr Lang was described as "a good man with a lot of love to give".
"Our thanks go out to all the emergency services who did their best to bring him back to us, the people on the scene who rallied around him and called for help, and all the staff at the Heath [hospital] who made sure his final days were comfortable and who worked tirelessly to help him and the family", the statement continued.
The incident happened on North Road, one of the main routes into Cardiff city centre.
Mr Lang's partner continued: "Throughout all of this it has been comforting to see so much love and support from so many people who knew Mark. Friends, colleagues, old teammates as well as customers and their dogs.
"We've been inundated with nice words and if we noticed it we spoke to him about it.
"Assume he was aware of your kind words and very happy to hear them.
"He passed in the early hours of the morning surrounded by family. Peacefully. Comfortably. Loved. He will be sorely missed."
South Wales Police said its "deepest sympathies remain with Mark's family and friends at this very sad time".