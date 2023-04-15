Cardiff: Man charged with rape outside pub
A man is due to appear in court accused of rape outside a Cardiff pub.
South Wales Police said the alleged assault happened outside The Admiral Napier Pub on Cowbridge Road East, Canton, between midnight and 01:00 BST on Friday.
A 66-year-old man from Riverside, Cardiff, was charged with rape and will appear before magistrates on Saturday.
The force has appealed for witnesses, including those who may have passed the scene on foot or in vehicles.
Police have also appealed specifically to identify potential witnesses inside a white Vauxhall Saloon-style vehicle, which they said appeared to stop in the area during the time.
Det Insp Kath Barry said: "While a man has been charged with this offence, we are still keen to hear from anyone who may have been in the area, either on foot or driving through.
"They may have important information which will assist us in our investigation."