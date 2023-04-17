Cardiff: Congestion charge considered by council
- Published
- comments
A congestion charge to tackle traffic levels in Wales' capital is being considered amid concern over pollution.
Cardiff council said public transport improvements, such as £1 bus fares on key routes, needed to be in place before the introduction of any payment.
It has not provided any details of the cost or the area in which the charge could apply.
If given the go-ahead, the scheme could take up to five years to implement, the council said in a statement.
Councillors will consider a report into the proposal on 27 April and, if they agree to move ahead with the plans, will consider different schemes including road user payments, congestion zones, clean air zones and workplace parking charges.
People and businesses will be consulted and the project would also require the Welsh government to pass law changes.
The council said the consultation with the public would determine what a "fair" charge might look like.
City residents may be exempt, reimbursed or qualify for discounts, the council said.
Transport charity Sustrans Cymru said it was a "positive step" that could reduce congestion and air pollution.
Mair Lewis, from Caerphilly, said a charge might encourage more people who live on the outskirts of the city to cycle.
"I wouldn't want to pay it. I cycle into work [in Cardiff] a lot so I think I will just cycle to avoid to avoid it, weather permitting," she said.
"Obviously we want to clean up our air but I don't think it will work, because if people are driving and are not fit enough or able enough to cycle then they are still going to drive in."
Sasha Hughes, from Porth, Rhondda Cynon Taf, gets the train into Cardiff to work and said a congestion charge would be "ridiculous".
"People have to pay for petrol too but I get the train and those tickets are going up to," she said.
"People will still drive because public transport is shocking. A lot of people in the Valleys I know do tend to work in Cardiff. It's better pay but I think if they have to pay that bit extra it's not worth them coming in."