Felinheli crash: Emma Louise Morris suffered multiple injuries - inquest
- Published
A woman who died at the scene of a four-car crash suffered multiple injuries, an inquest opening has heard.
Emma Louise Morris, 28, from Pwllheli in Gwynedd, was travelling northbound on the A487 Felinheli bypass when the fatal crash happened on April 3.
Four others were injured, including a four-year-old child who was airlifted to Alder Hey Children's Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The child remains in hospital, police said on Friday.
A woman who was seriously injured remains in hospital in Stoke, while two others who were taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd have been discharged.
Ms Morris' parents previously described her as a "darling girl" who had been "cruelly taken from us".
"Emma Louise Morris was beautiful inside and out and will leave an enormous void in all of our lives", they said in a tribute.
The inquest at Caernarfon was adjourned pending further inquiries.
North Wales Police said an investigation into the crash was underway. No arrests have been made.